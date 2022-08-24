Over 300 kids are expected to converge at the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) Hall to compete for the region’s bragging rights and win cash prizes and goodies at the much-publicized Accra edition of the HD+ Kids Armwresling Championship.

The championship, which is held under the auspices of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation in partnership with SES HD+ Ghana Limited, has drawn participants from the Community, Junior, and Senior High Schools.

Prizes for the male and female categories include Cash, Medals, Certificates, Goodie Bags, etc. with the overall winner taking home a sum of GH₵ 2,000 and an opportunity to travel to the World Armwrestling Championship in Turkey, etc.

The HD+ Kids Armwrestling Championship, which will have Top and Kids Celebrities pass through for photo opportunities and autographs, would be replicated in Takoradi on September 17 and in Kumasi on October 07 with the finals of the regional winners on October 28 which would be held in Accra.

Mr. Charles Osei Asibey, President of GAF in an interview with www.ghanaarmwrestling.com said, “this falls in line with the World Armwrestling Federation’s initiative of developing the sport at the grassroots and introducing it to kids.”

He said the championship will have three categories for boys and two categories for girls. The attraction is the fun, entertainment, and cash prizes at all levels.