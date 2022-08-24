Newcastle are in advanced talks with Real Sociedad to sign striker Alexander Isak for a fee in the region of £58m.

Dan Ashworth, Newcastle’s sporting director, and Steve Nickson, the club’s head of recruitment, are in Spain as they look to complete the move.

The deal would represent a club record for Newcastle, eclipsing the £40m they paid Hoffenheim for Joelinton in 2019 and Lyon for Bruno Guimaraes in January.

Isak has been at Real Sociedad since the summer of 2019, when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund, and has scored 44 goals in 132 appearances – including one in the 4-1 La Liga defeat to Barcelona on Sunday.

The 22-year-old also has nine goals in 37 caps for Sweden, the first of which came when he was just 17 and made him his country’s youngest goalscorer.

If Isak completes his move to St James’ Park, he will become Newcastle’s fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Nick Pope, and eighth permanent arrival since the Saudi-backed consortium’s takeover last autumn.