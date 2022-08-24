The Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has defended his name as a credible pollster.

According to him, contrary to comments by some critics, he is still a reliable pollster, whose output can be trusted.

In an interview with Kwesi Parker-Wilson on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV on Wednesday, he explained that his polls over the years have been a true reflection of political events in the country, and therefore the recent questions about his credibility are rather misplaced.

Citing his work from the year 2000, the journalist argued that he got it right when he predicted the victory of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He also intimated that subsequent election predictions by him turned out to be largely true; except on one occasion.

On the back of this, he lashed out at some of his critics who have accused him of becoming stale in his craft, hence the need for him to resign from election predictions.

“In 22 years, I’ve done seven polls. I missed one [with] 83% success rate. I’m proud of my record. Let anybody come close … I’m not bragging”, Mr Ephson emphasised.

His remarks were in response to recent comments from some Ghanaians about his polls on the NPP’s upcoming flagbearership contest.

According to Mr Ephson’s findings, the race for the NPP’s flagbearer is a contest between Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.

The research ruled out Mr Alan Kyerematen as a keen contender; though Mr Kyerematen is widely perceived by many as a force to be reckoned with.

His work has subsequently been described as false and manipulated. In the opinion of his critics, the pollster was influenced to churn the said outcome.

But reacting to these allegations, Mr Ephson said he has done no such thing; adding that his credibility is intact, with a record of 83% success rate in his opinion polls.

He added that no license is required to conduct an opinion poll, and therefore those who doubt his findings may as well go ahead and conduct theirs.

Meanwhile, members of the New Patriotic Party continue to sit on tenterhooks, with no clear indications about who will lead the party in the 2024 general election.

Though nobody has formally disclosed intentions to contest, reasonable intelligence suggests that the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen and a host of other party members are lacing their boots to take the baton from President Nana Akufo-Addo.

With the election for the NPP’s flagbearer yet to be organised, President Akufo-Addo has already stated that he will be happy to hand over to a new NPP President.