As part of continuous efforts to clamp down on illegal activities in forest reserves, the Forestry Commission has destroyed 300 acres of cocoa farms that have been planted illegally in the Tano Suhyenso Forest Reserve.

The exercise was by a joint military taskforce and the Forestry Commission in the Sehwi Wiawso municipality of the Western North Region.

300 acres of illegal farms destroyed

Some farmers at Sefwi Ahokwaa- Suhenso in the Sehwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region are in a state of mourning and shock after their cocoa and plantain plantations were grazed down by a concessionaire.

They are, therefore, appealing to the government to come to their aid since their source of livelihood has been taken from them.

However, in an interview with Adom News, the Western North Regional Manager for the Forestry Commission, Stephen Asamoah Duah, explained that Tano Suhyenso Forest Reserve compartment 27 belongs to a concessionaire who pays tax to the government.

He added that the forest has been reserved with the intent to re-plant trees but over the years now, the farmers in the community have taken over the place.

He added that they are just preparing the grounds for him to embark on his afforestation projects.

