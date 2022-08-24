Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has said the region has seen significant progress under President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He revealed that a total of 1,515 kilometers of road has been constructed in the Ashanti Region since 2017.

The Ashanti Regional Minister revealed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He explained that, 336 road contracts have been awarded with the total length of 6,498.75km and is hoping they will be completed soon to bring respite to the people.

Mr Osei-Mensah described as false claims that the Akufo-Addo government has neglected the Ashanti Region which is the heartbeat of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In his view, the region has received its fair share of the national cake and is working assiduously to ensure all projects started by government are completed in record time.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, however, conceded that, there is more room for improvement when it comes to infrastructural development in the region.

His aim, he indicated, is to ensure all projects are spread “fairly and equitably” in all areas in the Ashanti Region.

“We have not gotten all our projects but I don’t agree with anyone who says government has been unfair to us,” Mr Osei-Mensah stressed.

Providing updates on the much-anticipated Suame Interchange, the Minister said works on the four-tier interchange is set to commence soon following Parliamentary approval for a loan facility of €140million.

Mr Osei-Mensah said the interchange, when completed, will ensure the free flow of traffic and reduce travelling time within the area and adjoining towns.