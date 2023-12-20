About 9,556 candidates have failed the 2023 Teacher Licensure Examination organised by the National Teaching Council (NTC).

This is out of a total of 20,181 candidates who sat for the mandatory exams, representing 52.6%.

NTC in a statement said 10,625 teachers, representing 52.6% also passed the exams.

The Council said the results will be released on its website on Thursday, December 21, 2023,, and can be accessed via exam.ntc.gov.GH.

“All candidates can check their results from the NTC online portal at exam.ntc.gov.gh by using either their pins given during registration or their examination index numbers using their phone numbers. Candidates are advised to print their provisional certificates after checking results,” the statement in parts.

The failure rate in the 2023 exams shows a significant increase from the figure recorded in 2022, and this deepens the concerns raised annually.

Out of 7,728 prospective teachers who sat again for the exam conducted mainly in literacy and numeracy, 1,277 passed.

The figure represents 16.5 per cent of the candidates who sat again for the examination, introduced to license teaching practitioners.

Read the full statement below: