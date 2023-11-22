The Director of the Institute of Education at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Professor Eric Anane has described the teacher licensure exams as a necessary evil in Ghana’s education sector.

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama over the weekend vowed to scrap the certification exams if elected president in the 2024 elections.

Speaking at Wenchi in the Bono region as part of his ongoing Building Ghana Tour, former President Mahama said it is needless because the teachers already take such exams at every stage of their training.

However, speaking on the Accra-based Asaase Radio, Prof Anane said the licensure exams is a competency-based exams that must stay.

“Try to check some of the questions we ask, they are as basic as class 6 questions. I think by now we should be thinking of how to improve the licensing exams to make sure that we really have the quality that we need in our school system if we want to improve education systems in Ghana. So, I think that is where the discussions should go more rather than going back on the achievements that we had,” he said.

