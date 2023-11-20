Advocacy organisation, Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch), has urged former President John Mahama to go beyond the cancelation of the teacher licensure exams to institute an effective alternative.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, the Executive Director, Kofi Asare admitted that, there are challenges with the policy.

This, he noted has accounted for the mass failures recorded annually.

“If they will cancel and will bring an alternative policy to access teachers, that is fine. All we want is a quality assurance on the kind of teachers we churn out from the various Training Colleges,” he said.

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) speaking at Wenchi in the Bono region as part of his ongoing Building Ghana Tour, said he will cancel the certification exams if voted for in the 2024 election.

But Mr Asare is of the view that, Mr Mahama should not just be interested in the cancellation but have a more comprehensive policy to facilitate the license of teachers.

“The policy is a great one, and it is a means of ensuring that teachers who do not have the minimum competence to teach even though have their degrees are not allowed to teach so there must be that control,” he added.

He further called for a stakeholder dialogue to identify the gaps and propose solutions to curb the annual failure, which is worsening over the years.

If possible, Mr Asare suggested the interviews and examinations that were conducted prior to admission into the various Colleges of Education be re-introduced.

“We must bring back the sieve which used to be at the entrance level because if you are not good enough, you don’t even get to enter to talk of sitting for the licensure exams. This will help improve the success rate of the licensure exams,” he suggested.

