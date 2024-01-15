The National Teaching Council (NTC) has denied any modifications to the results of the Teacher Licensure Examination.

This response comes in light of an announcement hinting at changes in the examination results released.

In their official statement, the NTC said there have been no adjustments made to the examination results, and the published results remain authentic.

The Council labeled any assertions of alterations to the results as “false, deceptive, and should be regarded as fraudulent”.

To ensure accurate and reliable information, the NTC urged candidates to verify details exclusively through its official communication channels, such as the official website and authorized social media accounts.

The NTC is actively investigating the origin of this misleading announcement, emphasizing that appropriate legal measures will be taken against those responsible.

Below is the full statement

