The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is advocating for an extension of the

Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) deadline to delist public sector workers without Ghana Card numbers, freezing their salaries.

Speaking at a ceremony in Accra to announce the linking of NIA data to the CAGD payroll, the Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, set the deadline for March 5.

He explained that, the move is to ensure the elimination of ghost names from the government’s payroll.

But GNAT General Secretary, Thomas Musah has urged for a reconsideration of the timeline.

Mr. Musah has proposed a collaborative effort between the Controller, employers, and relevant agencies to ensure a smooth transition and to prevent potential disruptions in payment of salaries for those yet to acquire the Ghana Card.

These agencies, being well-acquainted with the conditions of service and the needs of the employees, can play a pivotal role in streamlining the Ghana Card acquisition process.

This collaboration, he argued, could address potential challenges and ensure a smoother transition.

Acknowledging the potential for unrest if payments are withheld, Mr. Musah stressed the importance of the Controller and other relevant institutions coming together to find an amicable solution.

In an interview with Adom News, he emphasized that the short timeframe may pose challenges for both employers and employees, urging for a more flexible approach to allow for a seamless implementation.

He has suggested entrusting the responsibility of Ghana Card acquisition to the employers themselves, given their proximity and familiarity with their employees to facilitate the registration process.

This approach, Mr. Musah believes, could expedite the registration process and minimize disruptions, especially for those in remote areas with limited access to information.

This, he added will ensure employees are not unjustly penalised which is crucial for maintaining peace and harmony within the workforce.

ALSO READ: