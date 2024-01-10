The Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) has announced a stringent measure to delist public sector workers without Ghana Card numbers, freezing their salaries starting March 5, 2024.

He was speaking at a ceremony in Accra to announce the linking of NIA data to the CAGD payroll today.

According to the Controller and Accountant-General Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompen, this will ensure the elimination of ghost names from the government’s payroll.

Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem

“With the effect of March 24, this year, all employees without Ghana Card face the risk of being not paid on the government payroll,” Mr Kwaning-Bosompen explained.

On the back of this, the CAGD boss urged staff and members to register for their Ghana Cards at any of the NIA offices nationwide.

He also clarified that the new modality “is just there to enhance all these controls and make it possible for us to have a credible database.”

For him, this “linkage between the national payroll and NIA database has not come to replace existing payroll controls and protocols.”

Tiwa Savage files petition against Davido for alleged threat, harassment

Anas’ reaction to BBC documentary on TB Joshua [watch]

The saga of goat rearing and Berekum gods: Traditional leaders react