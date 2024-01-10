The Black Stars have left the shores of Ghana for Côte d’Ivoire ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in grand style.

The team left the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi Wednesday morning wearing an all-white stylish kaftan outfit for the tournament in Ivory Coast.

The players as well as the technical team donned the attire for the departure through Air Cote d’Ivoire.

The short-sleeved shirts were matched by short pants with traditional slippers (Ahenema).

The Black Stars wrapped up their pre-tournament camping in Kumasi with a goalless draw against Namibia Monday night at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Ghana is drawn in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

Photos below: