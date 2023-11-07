Teachers holding diplomas in Ghana have been given the last opportunity to sit for the Licensure Examination (GTLE) as it undergoes a significant transformation.

The Head of Public Affairs of the National Teaching Council(NTC), Dennis Osei-Owusu in an interview with Adom News shed light on the impending changes to the licensing process.

Mr Osei-Owusu explained that, the transformation will not affect the entire examination process, stating the last round was held in September.

The next batch of the exam has been scheduled for November 15 and 16, presenting a last chance for those with resits in the old exams and diploma holders.

After this crucial examination window, diploma-holding teachers will need to upgrade to a degree level before they can continue with the licensure exams.

The upcoming reform will introduce the Subject-Based Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (SBGTLE), a response to the need to assess both the content and professional knowledge of prospective teachers.

This transformation is aimed at enhancing the quality and professionalism of educators, in line with national standards.

For degree holders with referrals, the transition to the Subject-Based Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (SBGTLE) will be required.

