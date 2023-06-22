Professor Jonathan Fletcher, an expert in Teacher Professional Development and Assessment Consulting, has expressed his concern about teachers who failed their licensure exams.

He has suggested that their lack of commitment to teaching indicates they should not have pursued a teaching career in the first place.

According to Prof. Fletcher, simply having West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results as an entry requirement for teacher training institutions is insufficient and somewhat generic.

He emphasized the need for additional entry processes, such as interviews or entrance exams, to ensure that aspiring teachers are truly committed to the profession.

He pointed out that many individuals turn to teacher training as a last resort rather than a genuine passion, resulting in a lack of dedication to serving as educators.

Prof. Fletcher stressed that this lack of commitment is reflected in the poor results achieved by some teachers.

Addressing the challenges faced by teacher training in Ghana, Prof. Fletcher acknowledged that due to the large number of students, it is difficult to achieve the desired level of quality.

He acknowledged that individuals often have to learn on the job because the teacher training programs do not fully prepare them for the realities of teaching.

Thus, he emphasized the importance of ensuring that prospective teachers are both committed and adequately prepared for their roles.

Prof. Fletcher also highlighted the necessity of finding effective assessment methods for teachers due to the sheer number of individuals entering the profession.

He argued that before teachers begin their careers, they should undergo a thorough evaluation to ensure their readiness, endorsing the idea of licensure exams.

He drew parallels between the teaching profession and other fields such as law, medicine, and nursing, where similar assessments are commonplace.

In his view, such exams are essential for safeguarding the quality of education received by children.

The recent licensure examination results revealed that out of 7,728 teachers who took the test, over 6,000 did not pass.

