Acting director of the Ashanti Regional National Teaching Council, James Obeng, has stated that prospective teachers who failed the Ghana Teacher Licensure Exams (GLTE) will be allowed to teach in private schools.

According to him, the candidates will be given certificates and a year limit to upgrade themselves or risk getting fired.

“Not until they pass, they can’t teach in government schools, government cannot employ. Private schools can employ them for now.”

“Only those with Diploma in education are allowed to write the exams.

“We are starting a program for private schools, we will give certificates to such teachers and a number of years for them to upgrade themselves,” he said on Accra-based Neat FM.



Teachers who failed the licensure examination would have to sit up and take advantage of the last opportunity to pass or lose any employment opportunity in the public school system.

Out of 7,728 prospective teachers who re-took the exam, only 1,277 passed, while as many as 6, 451 failed.

The assessment in numeracy, literacy and professional knowledge is to enable qualified teachers to get a professional license, while attracting young graduates with the required professional knowledge and skills to teach.

However, the exams continue to expose many lacking the right tools.

