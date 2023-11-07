Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, is set to marry his long time girlfriend, Reggietta Affua Arthur.

Despite keeping their relationship on the low, the former Berekum Arsenal midfielder officially released a photo shoot ahead of his new chapter.

Reggietta is an ex-banker and entrepreneur, who also owns the clothing brand, Obideaba by Keytuwaa.

However, it remains unknown when the wedding will take place.

Agyemang-Badu is famously remembered for scoring the penalty that won Ghana the FIFA U-20 World Cup against Brazil in 2009 in Egypt.

He however retired from international football at the age of 30 in January 2021.

He was also part of the Black Stars team that finished runners-up in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations in Angola, but he missed out on the 2010 FIFA World Cup after suffering an injury but featured in the 2014 Mundial in Brazil.

The former Kotoko and Udinese midfielder also featured in the 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Agyemang-Badu last played for Ghana Premier League side, Great Olympics last season.