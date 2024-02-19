Former Black Stars midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is joining the “Save Ghana Football” cause, echoing widespread concerns over the state of football in the country.

In an interview with UTV over the weekend, Agyemang-Badu underlined the troubling state of Ghana’s football scene, notably the poor conditions at Tamale Park, and the pressing need for reforms.

The “Save Ghana Football” rally, held on February 14, 2024, was widely supported as numerous football enthusiasts paraded through Accra’s streets. The demonstrators presented a 15-point petition to lawmakers, calling for substantial changes to rejuvenate and enhance Ghana’s football landscape.

Agyemang-Badu, a former U-20 World Cup champion who represented Ghana’s national team extensively joined the protest to show solidarity.

He stressed that, the rally wasn’t aimed at individuals but at bringing crucial issues in Ghanaian football to light.

“Have you seen Tamale Park?” he queried, highlighting the state of the facilities. “We need to find answers to some of these questions. The demonstrators didn’t go there to target anyone. They’re suggesting things that are critical for football, and I support them.

“So if people are proposing 15 points to enhance football, what’s wrong with that? Our football is in shambles, and anyone saying otherwise is lying. Our only source of joy now is the Black Queens. All other national teams have little to celebrate at the moment.”

Agyemang-Badu also stressed the importance of grassroots football, a key focus of the petition.

He credited his discovery in an interschool competition and emphasized the value of investing in early-stage football development.

“I was discovered by a teacher through interschools. So what’s wrong with investing in inter-school football?” he asked.

“Most of us, including Samuel Inkoom, Abeiku Quansah, Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, and many others, came up through grassroots football. So, suggesting investment in grassroots football is a great idea.”

Agyemang-Badu’s backing of the “Save Ghana Football” initiative highlights the urgency of reforms in Ghanaian football, particularly regarding grassroots development. As the campaign gains momentum, there’s hope for a brighter future for the sport in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the #SaveGhanaFootball will hit the streets of Kumasi this week as they continue to express their displeasure about the state of football in the country.