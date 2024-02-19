The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prince Gabriel Waabu, has assured the Ghanaian public that the Ghana Police Service is fully committed to ensuring that the upcoming 2024 elections are conducted in a peaceful and incident-free manner.

He made this declaration during an interview on JoyNews on Monday, February 19, 2024.

DCOP Waabu emphasised that the Ghana Police Service has implemented various structures and strategies to guarantee the safety and security of citizens during the electoral process.

These measures include extensive sensitisation programmes and collaborative efforts with other relevant agencies to address any potential challenges that may arise.

Furthermore, he highlighted the ongoing training initiatives within the police force, noting that over 300 recruits are currently undergoing training and are expected to graduate from the training school soon.

This influx of newly trained personnel will significantly bolster the capacity of the police force to effectively handle any security concerns during the elections.

He was speaking during the launch of JoyNews’ 2024 Election Coverage dubbed #ElectionHQ.

DCOP Waabu also cited the successful execution of internal elections held last year as a testament to the Ghana Police Service’s readiness and capability to manage electoral processes effectively.

He expressed confidence that similar levels of professionalism and efficiency would be maintained during the 2024 elections.

