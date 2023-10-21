Former Ghana international, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu believes the Black Stars will perform in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) if players stay fit.

The West African country is on a quest to end its 41 years of trophyless jinx. However, the Black Stars have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

In the recent friendly games against Mexico and the USA, the Black Stars conceded a total of six goals after losing 2-0 to the CONCACAF champions and the US Men’s national team.

With the AFCON set to kick off in less than four months, Agyemang-Badu who is a FIFA U-20 World Cup winner believes the team can compete well if players stay fit ahead of the tournament.

“If we get our squad on board without injuries, I am optimistic we will do well,” he told Luv FM.

Also, former Black Stars player, John Paintsil has also reacted to the performance of the squad.

Paintsil, who earned 89 caps for Ghana during his international career spanning from 2001 to 2013 cautioned that, emphasis must not be placed on Egypt but rather the team must focus on Cape Verde and Mozambique.

“My worry is not even Egypt because we already know them but how do you get data of Cape Verde and Mozambique,” he added.

The 34th edition of the biggest sports event on African soil will take place from 13 January to 11 February 2024 in Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouake, San Pedro, and Korhogo.

READ ALSO