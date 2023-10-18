Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has pleaded for patience following the team’s defeat against the US Men’s national team.

Ghana was humiliated in a 4-0 demolition at the Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee in an international friendly on Wednesday dawn.

In a post-match conference, the Crystal Palace striker said they will need a bit of time to perform better as team.

According to him, there are currently inexperienced players in the team who will need time to play collectively.

“First of all, I feel like we need a bit of time because it is a new group with a lot of new players and most of the players are inexperienced so it is not easy but we are working on it because we know we don’t have time and these type of game is a reality check,” he said.

“We know our level but we have to keep working hard to get this equation together and learn how to play together and it will come with time. But we also know football does not need time so we are pushing hard and trying our best to better our performance as a team” Jordan Ayew added.

The US took the lead in the 10th minute through Giovanni Reyna who picked on a poor clearance before Christian Pulisic added the second from the spot following a Gideon Mensah penalty.

Florian Balogun was then gifted the third for the USA following another series of poor defending in the 22nd minute.

Ghana went down by four in the 39th minute through a well-worked indirect free kick that was converted by Reyna for his brace.

The Black Stars will now focus on their World Cup qualifiers against in November. Ghana will begin its qualifiers against Madagascar on November 13 and Comoros on November 21 before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.