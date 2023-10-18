Ghanaian football fans have reacted to Black Stars shameful performance against the US men’s national team on Wednesday.
Ghana was hosted at the Geodis Stadium, Nashville in the final October international friendly game.
USA broke the deadlock after just 10 minutes into the game through Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna before captain Christian Pulisic doubled the advantage for the host from the spot nine minutes later.
The Yanks continued their demolishing exercise as Monaco attacker Folarin Balogun hit the back of the net to extend USA’s lead in the 22nd minute.
Just before half-time, Reyna added the United States’ fourth from an indirect freekick in the box to seal victory for the host.
After the game, Ghanaians took the social media to express their frustrations after the disastrous performance.