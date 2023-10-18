Ghanaian football fans have reacted to Black Stars shameful performance against the US men’s national team on Wednesday.

Ghana was hosted at the Geodis Stadium, Nashville in the final October international friendly game.

USA broke the deadlock after just 10 minutes into the game through Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna before captain Christian Pulisic doubled the advantage for the host from the spot nine minutes later.

The Yanks continued their demolishing exercise as Monaco attacker Folarin Balogun hit the back of the net to extend USA’s lead in the 22nd minute.

Just before half-time, Reyna added the United States’ fourth from an indirect freekick in the box to seal victory for the host.

After the game, Ghanaians took the social media to express their frustrations after the disastrous performance.

Big disgrace to the country even if it’s a friendly match, 4:0 is outrageous — George Dapaah (@88gads) October 18, 2023

Congratulations guys 2 games 6 goals conceded 0 scored, next international break same Templates will be used to call players Edmund Addo will show up , a Very good exercise I guess 🔥🔥😊😊 now go play your hearts out for your clubs like you always do 👏👏👏 — 𝒴𝑒𝒶𝒽 𝐸𝒷𝑒𝓃 ✌️✺ (@Eben_Essel1) October 18, 2023

Chris Houghton is not the man for the job. From Team selection, to formation and tactics, he is bankrupt — Samuel Amanor ✨ (@Samuel_amanor) October 18, 2023

It could have been 6 nil. Our goalkeeper did make some super saves. Akyea na 3nwuu y3! Our technical bench should sit up and right ✅ the wrongs . Lets keep hope alive

World 🌎 cup qualifies dey around the corner, let's get over this very quick — Johan Listowel (@ChairmanListo) October 18, 2023

When a team plays like this and with body language like they do not want to be there it all falls on the coach tolerating mediocrity and allowing such bad behavior. — BlakNinjaMan (@KevinY3K) October 18, 2023

How can we concede 7 goals in two international friendlies and score non! This isn't the BlackStars we care so much about!! — Kudus Mohammed 🌟 (@KudusGanG) October 18, 2023

This team is absolutely awful. This really has to change. Everyone one is playing like they don't want to be there and you have people that would do anything to be in their position. This is unacceptable. — Ofei The Great (@OfeiW) October 18, 2023