Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has said there is nothing wrong with what President Nana Akufo-Addo said when he visited victims of the Akosombo dam spillage in the Volta region.

According to him, the President only stated a known fact that the people in the Volta region don’t vote for him.

President Akufo-Addo was addressing a gathering at Mepe, which is one of the communities badly hit as the entire town has been submerged in flood.

He is quoted to have said “if it is a question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, then I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me”.

Akufo-Addo’s comment has attracted a lot of condemnation, with many describing it as insensitive, given the situation the people find themselves in.

Reacting to the development on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday, Mr Ahiagbah said the people didn’t feel it was a partisan comment.

“I did not feel insulted as a Voltarian, and I don’t think the people do because they even clapped. All the President sought to say was that it doesn’t matter the time he goes to the town, he will visit because Ghanaians are in dire need and is committed to provide the necessary support,” he said.

According to him, the President only clarified issues for the residents given the vile propaganda against government in the area.

“Even before he went, the conversation going on was to malign him for not visiting the area early. There were plans to attack him and create the impression that the NPP doesn’t like Voltarians, so he only clarified and responded,” he claimed.

Mr Ahiagbah insisted President Akufo-Addo’s comment was counter whatever propaganda circulating in the communities.

After touring the severely affected districts on Monday, President Akufo-Addo assured the affected communities of his administration’s commitment to addressing the situation.

