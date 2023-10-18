Member of Parliament for North Tongu Member, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said Parliament will summon officials of the Volta River Authority (VRA) to answer questions about the ongoing spillage which has resulted in extensive flooding and displaced thousands in the Volta Region.

The flooding caused by the spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams has forced many communities in the North, South, and Central Tongu districts of the Volta region to abandon their homes.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Ablakwa emphasised the urgent need for discussions regarding resettlement and compensation for the flood victims, as many have had their homes and livelihoods destroyed by the flooding.

“Remember that even when the spilling stops, a lot of these people have had their homes destroyed. And so we need to have a discussion about resettlement; we need to have a discussion about compensation,” he said on Tuesday.

He expressed firm belief that the VRA had questions to answer regarding how it handled the situation.

“We [MPs] don’t think they conducted themselves properly in this matter, and we expect that they announce plans for full compensation of the victims. They cannot be living in these camps for the rest of their lives. They cannot lose their farms, fish ponds, or businesses for the rest of their lives,” he told host Evans Mensah.

The MP stressed the need to address the situation in multiple phases.

While immediate relief is crucial for the flood victims in their temporary shelters, he asserted that it was equally vital to consider the long-term aspects of resettlement and full compensation for those affected.

He further noted that there would be no compromise when it comes to ensuring the rights and welfare of the flood victims, indicating that Parliament would act swiftly to initiate a probe into the dam spillage and subsequent flooding, and hold the relevant authorities accountable.