The Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Ghana (PMAG) has extended a helping hand to the victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

In a heartfelt gesture of support, PMAG generously contributed various pharmaceutical products to aid those in need.

This act of kindness was facilitated in collaboration with the Adom Brands of Multimedia Group Limited, who have been actively engaged in relief item mobilization.

Lucia Addae-Ntiri, the Executive Secretary of PMAG, graciously presented these vital supplies on behalf of the organization.

She emphasized the central role that people play in PMAG’s mission, underscoring their natural inclination to assist those suffering from the spillage’s adverse conditions, which have put their health at risk.

The donated items encompass a wide range of essential pharmaceuticals, including infusions, pain relievers like diclofenac and paracetamol tablets, syrups, anti-helminthic medications, anti-malaria drugs such as artemether-lumefantrine tablets and suspensions, haematinics like iron blood tonics and capsules, and anti-hypertensive medicines, among others.

The companies who put the items together for the donation include PharmaNova Ltd, Kinapharma Ltd, Eskay Therapeutics Ltd, SanBao GH Pharmaceutical Ltd, G R INDUSTRIES LIMITED and Unichem Industries Ltd.

Others are Atlantic Life Sciences, Kafnam Pharmaceuticals Ltd, M & G Pharmaceuticals Ltd, OA & J Pharmaceutical Ltd and Golden Tower Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Joshua Tigo, the Programmes Manager of Adom FM, gratefully accepted the donated items on behalf of the Adom Brands.

He expressed his deep appreciation to PMAG for promptly responding to the call for assistance.

Mr Tigo pledged to ensure the swift distribution of these supplies to the affected individuals, so they may serve their intended purpose effectively.