The Ghana High Commissioner to South Africa, Charles Owiredu, has revealed the gunmen who attacked the Johannesburg Assembly of The Church of Pentecost were ten in number.

Mr Owiredu disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday and confirmed the release of the Deacon, who was abducted during the incident.

“What happened to the Pentecost Church in Johannesburg was a blip. Only one person was kidnapped and has since been released with everyone safe and sound,” he said.

The incident took place on Sunday, October 29, during a church service which was being broadcast live on social media.

The perpetrators, led by a well-built man in dark clothing, brandished firearms and subjected the preacher and church members to threats at gunpoint.

The congregation who have been left traumatised were forced to relinquish their personal belongings.

Though no arrest has been made yet, Mr Owiredu has assured the South African police are on top of issues and will get to the bottom of the incident.

He has, however, advised Ghanaians in South Africa to be careful and stay safe.

