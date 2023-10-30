Armed robbers disrupted church service at the Johannesburg branch of the Church of Pentecost in South Africa on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
According to reports, members of the congregation were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint.
In a video shared by @eddie_wrt on X (formerly Twitter), one of the robbers pointed a gun at the preacher and took his phones and valuables while his accomplices also looted other members of the congregation.
They also forced the pastor to guide them to the place where money was stored.
A Deacon of the church has been reportedly kidnapped by the armed robbers.
Watch video below
A branch of the Church of Pentecost for the Ghanaian community in South Africa was att@cked and robbed at gunpoint by robbers while church service was in session over the weekend.— EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) October 30, 2023
One church elder was kidnapped. pic.twitter.com/foMUOkqzwN
- Ghana’s biggest first-ever Pet Hotel opened in Kumasi [Photos]
- Asantehene replies Dormaahene
- Directive on closure of shops ahead of Ga Manye’s funeral revised