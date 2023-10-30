Armed robbers disrupted church service at the Johannesburg branch of the Church of Pentecost in South Africa on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

According to reports, members of the congregation were robbed of their valuables at gunpoint.

In a video shared by @eddie_wrt on X (formerly Twitter), one of the robbers pointed a gun at the preacher and took his phones and valuables while his accomplices also looted other members of the congregation.

They also forced the pastor to guide them to the place where money was stored.

A Deacon of the church has been reportedly kidnapped by the armed robbers.

