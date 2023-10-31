The Ghana High Commission in South Africa has confirmed a robbery incident that took place at the Johannesburg branch of The Church of Pentecost.

The shocking incident took place during a church service on Sunday, October 29, 2023, that was being broadcast live.

The armed men, according to a statement issued by the High Commission, seized valuables from the congregation.

They are believed to have taken custody of a church deacon whose whereabouts is not known after the incident.

The suspected robbers, after seizing valuables from church members at gunpoint, took the church deacon into custody.

Meanwhile, the High Commission has urged calm among citizens and has assured that it is working with the police to ensure the “speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family.

“Kindly note that the South African police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriot,” the statement noted.

Below is the full statement

Footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, has left scores in shock.

Watch video below: