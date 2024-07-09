North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed that hundreds of victims affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage in Tongu are still awaiting full compensation from the government, 10 months after the incident.

Addressing Chiefs and Queen mothers of Tongu at Juapong, Mr Ablakwa emphasised the need for respect for the fundamental human rights of the affected individuals.

He stated that, many residents remain in tents, while farmers whose farms were destroyed and residents whose houses were submerged have not received compensation.

Mr Ablakwa revealed that his office has come across a letter from the Volta River Authority (VRA) indicating a controlled spillage in the coming weeks.

According to him, an emergency preparedness plan is needed, along with alternative drainage measures, and further engagement with chiefs, political leaders, and other relevant stakeholders to avert a possible repeat of the incidents that occurred last year.

The MP, however, said his lawyers are putting together data and verify properties lost to pursue rightful compensations from VRA.

Additionally, he urged the government to reconstruct the damaged Sayikope steel bridge, which collapsed on January 26, disrupting socio-economic activities, and posing risks to school children and pregnant women who must use boats to cross to Adidome.

