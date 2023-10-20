Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, a former Ghana international believes the Black Stars will get better before the World Cup qualifiers and the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite the recent poor performance.

The Black Stars, who are preparing for the Mundial qualifiers in November and the AFCON in Ivory Coast next year suffered a defeat in the international friendlies against Mexico and the US Men’s national team.

In the first game against Mexico, Ghana recorded a 2-0 defeat before suffering a 4-0 defeat to the US.

With the World Cup set to kick off next month and with the AFCON to kick start in less than in four months, Agyemang-Badu, who is a former Asante Kotoko midfielder says he is convinced the team will get better.

“It’s very worrisome, very troublesome where we are heading to but I’m really optimistic that for what I think has happened in these two games the coach (Chris Hughton) has seen what he needs to do, what he needs to react on,” he told Citi Sports.

Agyemang-Badu, who is a U-20 FIFA World Cup winner also called on the coach to consider inviting experienced players for the qualifiers and the AFCON.

“I’m very optimistic that from next month the team will start gelling well and try to do well. If he (the coach) can add a bit of experienced players to the team, I think it will help” he added.

