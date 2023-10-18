Ghana coach, Chris Hughton says remains the right man to coach the senior national team, the Black Stars despite recent poor results.

The Irish-born manager who worked as a technical advisor under Otto Addo was named as the head trainer of the team after Addo resigned from his role after the country’s early exited at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Hughton signed a 21-month deal in March earlier this year.

The 64-year-old steered the team to book a place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

As part of the team’s preparations ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and the AFCON, Ghana clashed with Mexico and the USA in an international friendly game.

In the first game, Ghana suffered a 2-0 defeat against the CONCACAF champions at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday.

In the final game against the US Men’s national team at the Geodis Stadium – Nashville, the four-time African champions were hammered 4-0.

Asked in a post-match conference if he is the right person to coach the team, the former Norwich and Middlesbrough gaffer said he remains the right person to lead the team despite the poor results.

“If you ask me if I feel like I’m the right person for this job, the answer is yes,” Hughton said.

The Black Stars will now focus on their World Cup qualifiers against in November. Ghana will begin its qualifiers against Madagascar on November 13 and Comoros on November 21 before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast next year.