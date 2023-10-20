Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew has attributed his improved performance to Roy Hodgson following his return to the club.

The former Three Lions coach made a return to the club in March 2023 after Patrick Viera was sacked for a poor run of results.

Jordan first played under Hodgson from 2018 to 2021 before the head trainer left for Watford in 2022.

The Ghana striker ended last season by scoring four goals with three assists to his credit.

According to Jordan, Hodgson knows his qualities which gives him more freedom and responsibility to perform on the pitch.

“I’d worked with Roy Hodgson before. He Dougie Freedman and Steve Parish brought me to the club. The manager knows my qualities and gives me a bit more freedom and more responsibility to perform on the pitch,” he told the club website.

“Since he’s come in again, it’s been so positive here. Everything seems to be heading in the right direction and we are here to support him. He’s very active. You might think he’s a quiet gut but no, he gets involved! In training, he’s everywhere on the pitch, giving us tips and advice. He’s very lively- he shouts, he screams, and has a lot of energy”, he added.

It has been a successful start to the season for the 32-year-old, with three assists in eight games in the ongoing 2022/24 season.

Jordan Ayew is expected to feature for Palace when they travel to play Newcastle United at the St. James’ Park on Saturday.

