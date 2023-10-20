A 21-year-old tractor operator has been sentenced to 23 months imprisonment for stealing a 24-inch Television set, four laptops, Kente cloth, Tramadol tablets, a Samsung mini phone, 3 TV decoders and condoms by a Nkwanta South Magistrate court in Oti region.

Kwabena Tetteh also stole two cartons of chicken and several cartons of energy drinks.

Kwabena Tetteh, who was charged with stealing pleaded guilty to the offenses charged.

The court presided over by His Lordship Joseph Evans Annang Okorokpa convicted Kwabena Tetteh on his own plea and sentenced him to 23 months imprisonment.

The police prosecutor in this case, Detective Inspector Bright Nkansah, said the complainants are shop owners and residents in Nkwanta.

Detective Inspector said on 2nd October 2023, the Nkwanta Police Intelligence was informed that one young man at the Nkwanta Nsana Zongo electoral area was seen breaking into a cold store.

According to him, before the arrest of the suspect, a series of break-ins and stealing cases had been recorded.

He said during investigation and interrogation, Kwabena Tetteh admitted to those crimes.

The police prosecution said Kwabena led the police to his residence and retrieved several valuable items which included, the 24-inch television, a mobile phone, a Samsung mini tablet, kente cloth, four laptops and multi TV decoders, an MP3 player one box of tramadol tablets and many others.

