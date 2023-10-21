Former Chelsea defender, Ryan Bertrand, has backed Ghana coach, Chris Hughton, insisting the former Premier League manager is the best man for the job.

Hughton, 64, was confirmed as the new manager for the Black Stars earlier in March this year after Otto Addo resigned from his role.

The Irish-born gaffer signed a 21-month deal. After an unbeaten start, Hughton suffered back-to-back defeats in the October international friendly games.

Ghana recorded a 2-0 defeat against Mexico before a staggering 4-0 defeat against the USA.

The defeats have led several football fans to call for the exit of Hughton ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Bertrand, who is a 2012 Champions League winner has asked Ghanaians not to panic.

“Yeah, I think first of all football, international or domestic tournament football, anything can happen. So there’s some stage [when] you are not in the best form and end up doing well. Sometimes you can be in great form and end up underachieving,” he told 3Sports.

“I think the last two tests in the USA and Mexico were good because they’re different, you know, different styles of football and different opposition. So I think they’re in great hands with Chris Hughton. I’m pretty sure by the time the tournament comes, they’ll be ready,” he added.

Chris Hughton will hope to return to winning ways when they come up against Madagascar and Comoros in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in November before the AFCON in Ivory Coast next year.

