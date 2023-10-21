Towards the end of the 2023 Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI), the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum continues to encourage the realization of business cooperation and trade transactions between Indonesian exporters and Sudanese buyers.

On Saturday, 21 October 2023, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum facilitated the signing of a trade commitment in the form of a Letter of Intent (LoI) between Sudanese – Indonesian business actors to purchase soap and detergent products produced by PT Indo Sultan Jaya Indonesia by the Sudanese company, AlTamany for Export and Import, Co. . Ltd.

In addition, the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum noted a commitment to purchase CPO, paper, coffee, soap, cosmetics, tea and charcoal products from Indonesia.

The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum continues to encourage increased economic and trade cooperation between Indonesia and Sudan, especially among business people and entrepreneurs from both countries.

