Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has expressed his willingness to rejoin his former club, Asante Kotoko if he gets a favourable offer.

The former Black Stars midfielder represented Kotoko between 2008 and 2009 after he joined the side from Berekum Arsenal.

The midfielder is currently a free agent, having parted ways with Great Olympics.

“My contract with Great Olympics has ended, and I’m available for any team that meets my demands. Regarding rejoining Kotoko, I would ask the fans to be patient and wait for Manhyia to complete the administrative processes. If Kotoko presents an offer that I find favourable, I will sign and rejoin them,” he told Akoma FM.

Asante Kotoko ended the 2022/23 football season trophyless and will be hoping to strengthen their side before the start of the 2023/24 football season.

Agyemang Badu retired from international football in 2021, focusing on club football. As a member of the Black Satellites team, Badu played a crucial role in winning the U-20 African Championship and scoring the decisive penalty kick in the U-20 World Cup final against Brazil, securing Ghana and Africa’s first and only title in the tournament.

Agyemang Badu made 78 appearances for the senior national team, Black Stars, scoring 11 goals.

He returned to Ghana in 2022, after over a decade playing abroad, representing the likes of Udinese, Bursaspor, Verona and Chinese club Qingdao.