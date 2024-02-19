Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has raised concerns regarding the current approach to building the senior national team.

Ghana has increasingly turned to foreign-trained players, citing a perceived lack of talent in the domestic league to strengthen the Black Stars.

Agyemang-Badu, a FIFA U-20 World Cup winner, expressed disappointment over the absence of a structured and sustainable plan for nurturing a competitive national team.

He highlighted the era of Ben Koufie, during which a five-year development strategy produced notable players like Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari.

Drawing from his own experience as part of the U-20 team that clinched the World Cup in 2009 and seamlessly transitioned into the senior squad, Agyemang-Badu emphasized the importance of a succession plan, which he believes is currently lacking.

Speaking on UTV, he remarked, “We don’t have a plan. During Ben Koufie’s time, there was a 5-year development plan which produced the likes of Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari, from the youth national teams.”

Agyemang-Badu further reflected on his generation’s journey from the U-20 success to joining the senior team, underscoring their readiness to assume responsibilities when the older players phased out.

“It’s been 15 years since we won that U-20 trophy for Ghana, but unfortunately, we don’t have an U-20 side close to the strength of the 2009 team,” he lamented, implying a concerning decline in youth development.

His remarks shed light on broader issues within Ghanaian football, prompting a critical examination of the nation’s approach to talent development and squad-building strategies.

