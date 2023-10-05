The Registrar of the Na­tional Teaching Council, Dr. Christian Addai-Poku, has announced that the high attrition rate in the nation’s education sector poses a great threat to the future of the nation’s education and development.

He then appealed to the government and all other stakeholders to put in place the right measures to curb the situation to avoid the looming danger.

The Registrar disclosed that 10,000 applicants with Ghana Teacher Licenses have been certified to work in the UK without any further assessment (qualified teacher status test) by the UK government on June 13, 2023.

According to him, a little over 16,000 Ghanaian teachers applied to the Department of Education in the UK for employment.

Dr. Addai-Poku announced this when he delivered his welcome address during the first day of a two-day symposium that preceded this year’s Ghana Teacher Prize scheduled to take place on Thursday at Takoradi in the Western Region.

The symposium brought together educa­tion practitioners, academics and policy­makers to discuss topical issues, created a major platform for various agencies to engage participants on important policy is­sues and also offered a stage for schools to exhibit some innovations emanating from their schools.

It further provided a forum for the shortlisted award winners to showcase some of the things they did differently to merit this national recognition as well as a deep dive into the theme of the year’s World Teachers Day celebration.

The Registrar posited that although the nation churns out a huge number of qual­ified teachers each year, the high attrition rate turns around to create shortage yearly across the country.

Dr Addai-Poku commended all stake­holders in the nation’s education space for their roles and efforts being made towards attaining the best education for the nation’s future leaders.

He pledged to collaborate with both local and international agencies that were ready to partner to shape the training and professionalism of the Ghanaian teacher to give their best towards the transformation of the nation’s economy.

The Deputy Minister of Education, in charge of the TVET sector, Mrs Gifty Twum Ampofo, stated that the theme for this year’s Ghana Teacher Prize day “The teachers we need for the education we want: The global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage” was apt and touches the spine of the crisis at hand, an examination of which will shed light on its multifaceted dimensions while advocating for a compre­hensive solution.

The Deputy Minister said teachers were not merely conduits of information; but rather the architects of the collective future, shaping the minds of the young­er ones, fostering critical thinking, and instilling values and attitudes that transcend generations.

Mrs Twum Ampofo said, “Let’s join the National Teaching Council and the Minis­try of Education in this exploration to deal with the teacher shortage, acknowledging the fact that reversing the teacher shortage is a long-term endeavour that requires col­laboration between governments, educa­tional institutions, civil society, and private sector”.

Prof. Andy Ofori-Birikorang, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, indicated that the role of teachers in the nation’s development agenda could not be underestimated saying that teachers were responsible for the society’s health, harmony and prosperity.

ALSO READ: