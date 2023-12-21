The Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem, has picked nomination forms to contest the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries in the Akim Swedru Constituency.

He officially confirmed his intention to contest the race after picking up the forms on Wednesday, December 20.

JoyNews understands he has not relinquished his job as a civil servant despite engaging in active partisan politics.

Mr. Bosompem will face off against the incumbent MP, Kennedy Osei Nyarko and one other person, Jerome Kwame Akodor during the party’s primaries in 2024.

“As of close of work yesterday, three aspirants had picked forms to contest for the parliamentary seat for Akim Swedru and these are the sitting MP, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, followed by Jerome Kwame Akodor and Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem – the Controller Accountant General,” the Akim-Swedru NPP Constituency Secretary, Daniel Ntiri told JoyNews.

