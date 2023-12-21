The World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) has officially extended invitation to Princess Julia Dean I to fellowship with the world’s most respectful and great human family.

The invitation is strictly based on one or more of the following accomplishments; relating to any of the subsequent achievements like supporting community development programs/events through Philanthropy or Humanitarianism, special voluntary service, specialty in industry and

Investments, legal aid, civil society, tradition know-how, dispute settlement, youth and student

sustenance which has won her this accolade to be Honorary Associate Council or for

Modernization of Tradition and Culture[USA–Midwest Fellowship], classified as first-rated

business magnate with a reverential title “Her Royal Meritor/Mériter Princess Julia Dean I,

responsible for set to link with all kingdoms of global decent to adopt modern trend of livelihood that can bring prosperity and wealth creation among its citizenry.

The dynamics of the global economy is fast changing tendencies, and trending epic lifestyle, requiring serenity of understanding waves of transformation.

The council estimate the fact that traditional beliefs and cultural traits are ways of hampering economic progress in certain communities in the world;and such life expediencies need redevelopment of models,to suit the vacuum in this modern fashion.

The council is also entitled to come into cognizance to discover, redesign, and redevelop a novel of innovative ideas,customs and social behavior,lagging people behind modernization for better

livelihood.

In actual sense, the council ensure a fair representation in dealing with issues in relation to any

trade, project financing and investment opportunities created among individuals, corporate

organization and member countries.

The World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) is a nonpartisan, independent civil organization

dedicated to international cooperation hitherto founded to create the most respected diplomatic platform for economic growth and development through forums, conferences, dialogues, festivals, honorary award ceremonies, trade, finance and investment amalgamation network, national cooperation and liberalization, relative world health issues, food security and sustainable environment, managing international relations hence sustaining peace and security and as well managing, negotiating and resolving conflict.

WODIF is subject to projecting, promoting, and strengthening global companionship in all disciplines, albeit to support the role, functions and responsibilities of United Nations and other international related organizations’ core values.

This platform supervenes the individual affluent and the influential in the global society to uniquely come together as one family of greatness.

The organization is registered in Newberg Oregon, USA, having its proposed continental head

offices in Germany Europe, Brazil South America, Japan Asia, Ghana Africa; Atlanta,

Georgia [North America] USA, aiming at inviting all affluent, influential magnates and moguls

from all walks of life into this social and economic fellowship (Membership).

Membership is strictly by invitation after a thorough investigation is done on you, justifying your holistic personality without criminal records before induction into fellowship.

The organization has the privilege through its SUPREME SOVEREIGN AUTHORITY to invite also Politicians, Diplomats, Entrepreneurs, Business moguls, Bankers, Barristers, Physicians, Engineers, Security Experts, Great Scientists, Philanthropists, Celebrities and top-level Journalist to fellowship.

The world today, needs the support of the individual and corporate affluent society to champion the cause of salvaging to salving the challenges facing global communities, and for this reason, you are required respectfully to tender your acceptance by writing officially to us.

In a press release from WODIF’s communication department, it stated “The Supreme Sovereign

Authority upon your acceptance letter is received; would call for an official induction in a closed

door, private gathering or in an open inaugural ceremony will be held to commemorate you.

In your consummation and participation as a CLASSIFIED FELLOW of WODIF, you will be

entitled to be among the first recipients in history to be awarded the PHERENIKE [The Victorious

One]. “

It added “This honorary title will be conferred on successful individuals who, by virtue of their

affluence, and influence over the world, distinguish themselves holistically.

“The organization upon your acceptance would want you to have press releases and briefings to

inform the general public towards the inaugural induction.

“The MISSIONARY BUREAU of the World Diplomatic Federation in Africa presiding in Ghana; has officially scheduled your inauguration on Friday, 19th January, 2024 at the Accra International Conference Center at 12 noon prompts.

“The prime purpose of this Federation is to establish a common platform that will bring together great and excellent achievers around the world to address international issues with one voice.

” Your invitation to join ‘WODIF’ is with the expectation that you will bring aboard your

expertise and experience to bear on relative issues.

“However, you will always be notified of the necessary arrangements in advance where and whenever your presence will be needed at any given location different from your permanent place of abode.

“The organization after the inaugural induction, will fully gazette your membership at the Supreme Court of competent jurisdiction to serve permanently for four years as ceremonial fellow and leader. On joining WODIF, you are to note that your role, functions and responsibilities will officially be handled by a team of Emissaries under the directives of the Secretariat Commissioner since your affluence may not permit you to be fully engage at all times. “

The US Ambassador Virginia Evelyn Plamer, our Special Guest of the occasion, and other

diplomatic representation [Ambassadors/High Commissioners] from UK, Germany, China, France, Japan, Canada, Israel, Turkey, Belgium, Brazil, Morrocco, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Egypt, Algeria, Kenya, Ethiopia, Angola, Congo, South Africa, and Malawi will grace the occasion to decorate the Honorees.

Official invitation has been extended to international media agencies like CNN, BBC, Deutsche

Welle, Al Jazeera, Sky News, Euro News, New Times, and others from Africa to cover the inaugural convocation of the US AFRICA COMPANIONSHIP INDUCTION.

“We respectfully require you to support the inaugural ceremony from your free will offer; since it comes with some cost including video transportation [Air Ticketing], documentaries and coverage, media publicity, ceremonial gown, certificate, international ID Card, medal, citation of honor, and expect you to support our delegates on a round trip to Ghana,if possible, include hotel lodging.

“Fund commitment must be paid to RECTITUDE INTERNATIONAL MISSION account for grounds

preparation towards the induction.We also urge you to attend the upcoming event with a delegation of 5 20 to enable you to show your elation of euphoria, ” the release added.

About the inductee- elect

Princess Julia Dean I as a Solutionist is a visionary leader who is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to complex problems.

She possesses a deep understanding of societal challenges and is driven to make a positive impact.

As a Solutionist, Princess Julia Dean I utilizes her empathy and analytical thinking to identify the underlying causes of problems and develop sustainable solutions. Collaborative by nature, she believes in harnessing the collective expertise and diverse perspectives of stakeholders to drive meaningful change. With her strategic mindset and unwavering determination, she inspires others to think outside the box and challenge conventional wisdom.

Princess Julia Dean I serves as an exemplary role model for individuals who are committed to using their talents, resources, and influence to tackle pressing issues and create a better future.

She holds to heart a better Africa and brings key Solutions to a prosperous Africa