The matchday 16 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League get underway this weekend at the various stadia with interesting fixtures.

The games have been scheduled to kick off from Friday, December 22 to Tuesday, December 26.

The biggest fixture is at the Baba Yara Stadium with Great Olympics hosting their city rivals, Hearts of Oak in the ‘Ga Mantse’ derby on Friday with kick-off scheduled at 18:00GMT.

On Saturday, Berekum Chelsea will welcome Bofoakwa Tano to the Golden City Stadium. Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the Sunday games, Dreama FC at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu will host Accra Lions.

Asante Kotoko will tackle struggling Real Tamale United at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Elsewhere, Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park will host Premier League leaders, Aduana FC.

Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park will welcome Nations FC.

FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex will host Karela United.

Kick-off for the Sunday games have been scheduled at 15:00GMT.

On Monday, Legon Cities at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu host Heart of Lions who have appointed Bashir Hayford as the new head coach. Kick-off is scheduled at 15:00GMT.

In the final game of the week, Medeama SC at Akoon Park will host Bibiani Gold Stars with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: