Entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Jane’M Salon and Spa says money is not the first and major need of every entrepreneur.

Instead, she thinks envisioning the type of business to engage in and identifying consumer needs should be the major priorities of entrepreneurs.

She explained this while responding to the issue of not experiencing any difficulties in starting up her business since she is financially stable.

Speaking in an interview with Asieduwaa Akumia on Joy Prime’s morning show, she said “It’s very important for people to understand that to be an entrepreneur, money is not the first thing that you need. To be an entrepreneur, you should start with the vision of what you want to do; identify the consumer issues that need solutions; and make sure that there’s a ready market for it because you can’t come with a service that doesn’t have demand”.

Mrs. Sunkwa-Mills added that upcoming entrepreneurs should be bent on acquiring educational skills in the marketing field, as it is also one of the major requirements before money.

Even though she is a marketing consultant and a corporate woman, Mrs. Sunkwa-Mills harnessed the skill of braiding and other innovations within the beauty industry to be able to manage her salon and spa.

Asked how cumbersome it was to involve people in the establishment of her brand, she said it was a bit easy because of the vast contacts she has from her corporate background.

“There are always challenges in every new endeavour, but for me, challenges are opportunities. You know that I belong to the Executive Women’s Network, so I already have a big network there. The second thing is my corporate world. So the first contact, of course, was my rich network that I had. It was easy, and in fact most of them were part of the beginning of Jane’M because I had to chat with them a lot and do some background checks, and they were my first source of information…” she explained.

Janet Sunkwa-Mills quit her two lucrative corporate jobs as a sales administrator and a brand ambassador to pursue hair-making because she said travelling became monotonous.

With her husband’s support, she currently runs her own beauty salon and spa, where she employs people to earn a living for themselves and their families.

Businessmen and women are therefore advised to acquire the skills and knowledge about the endeavours they aim to engage in before considering the financial aspect.