A young lady is on the moon after winning the ultimate prize of Adom TV’s Sika oo Sika Bronya Akyedeε.

Irene Akoto Asare from the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi won a brand-new Suzuki S-Presso car valued at $14,500.

The elated winner who is a devoted fan of Tima Kumkum’s Adom TV show said she just tried her luck after winning GH¢1000 in a previous promo.

A daring Irene on December 25 staked GH₵500 after investing about GH₵3000 without winning.

But, she finally reaped where she sowed and is going home with the ultimate prize.

Irene who is still in shock said she is going to learn how to drive to cruise in her new Suzuki S-Presso

“My family and I are patiently waiting for the car and we will drive in town for all to see that indeed Adom TV ‘y3 wo adza’ a oye” she added.