The chief of Kpassa in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region has called on the government to extend development to Konkomba communities.

He said they are also Ghanaians who actively participate in every election.

Ubor Konja Tassan VI, speaking at a mini Konkomba Youth Association (KOYA) conference in Kpassa, lamented that, despite their efforts towards the country’s development, successive governments have neglected Konkomba communities in terms of infrastructure development.

He expressed dismay at the underdevelopment of all Konkomba communities in Ghana, citing the lack of road infrastructure, schools, healthcare facilities, and other essential social infrastructure.

The chief urged the government to pay attention to Konkomba communities and prioritize their infrastructure development.

Also, he appealed to the government to establish a nursing college to complement the construction of the Agenda 111 project in the district.

According to him, the construction of the nursing college would not only encourage local youth to pursue education but also enable them to contribute to meeting the healthcare needs of their community.

In an interview with Adom News, the President of the Konkomba Youth Association (KOYA), Jawoln Titus, also expressed concern about the consistent neglect of Konkomba communities by successive governments.

He stressed the need for government to consider the development of their communities, given that Konkombas actively contribute to national development.

