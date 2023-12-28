

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama for claiming some students who took the West Africa Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2023 cheated.

According to him, Mr. Mahama’s claims are baseless and harmful to the hardworking students who deserve recognition for their efforts.

The NDC flagbearer during his Building Ghana tour expressed concerns about the authenticity of the recent WASSCE results, ostensibly due to the high number of passes recorded.

But Mr. Anyidoho described Mahama’s claims as “scandalous” and questioned his credibility, urging him to provide evidence to support his claims.

In a social media post on December 27, 2023, Anyidoho stated, “This is scandalous. So, the former President believes that all our hardworking children cheated in their exams in connivance with their teachers/parents? Eish!! Does he have any evidence? Hmmm!!! I have seen children working very hard to excel, and this is not fair to them.”

Anyidoho’s comments respond to remarks made by John Dramani Mahama during his “Building Ghana Tour.”

Below is his tweet

This is scandalous🔥🔥🔥. So, the former President believes that all our hardworking children cheated in their exams In connivance with their teachers/parents? Eish!! Does he have any evidence? Hmmm!!! I have seen children working very hard to excel and this is not fair to them. pic.twitter.com/r6WwXdMqSI — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) December 27, 2023

Honestly I am very confused over something: you scrap teacher training allowance; you will increase teachers salaries by 20%; you will build houses for teachers in areas of their choice; now you say teachers are helping students to cheat in exams. Aw; our dear teachers. Hmm! — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) December 28, 2023

As a parent & forward-looking nationalist, vis-a-vis our WASSCE students this year, this message from the Vice President is edifying as opposed to the unjustified condemnation from our former President. The sovereign dignity of Ghana must stand tall at all times. Ghana First 🇬🇭🙏 pic.twitter.com/FBnyftZqid — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) December 28, 2023

Efia Odo opens up on sharing a bed with Shatta Wale

Carlos Ahenkorah bows out of Parliament