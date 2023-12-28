The Tumu police has arrested a 35-year-old man for selling unregistered herbal drugs to the public in the Sissala East Municipality.

Acting Upper West Regional Director of the Food and Drugs Authority, Kelvin Dafaari Sunkpal, who led the operation leading to the suspect’s arrest, disclosed that the suspect, Abdul Kudus Razak, used one herb to manufacture eight different drugs.

These were kept in different bottles with different labels.

