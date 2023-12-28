Residents of Loagri village in the North East Region of Ghana are calling for the immediate removal of police officers stationed in their community, accusing them of unprofessional conduct and excessive use of force.

The demand comes after a recent incident where police officers attacked residents who prevented them from apprehending an alleged motorbike thief seeking refuge in a local home.

The incident, which left several people injured, has sparked outrage and renewed concerns about police brutality.

Seidu Damba Abdullai Keita, Public Relations Officer of the Kubori Millenium Club, a local community group, described the attack as “unprofessional” and urged the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, to intervene.

He told Citi News that the police have undergone training to work professionally, hence, they should live up to that.

“I’m describing it as unprofessional because you cannot tell me that when an angry resident pelts a stone at a police officer, it is required of the police officer to fire a gun at an individual who in actual sense the police officer should be protecting.

“We are not trained. we are just residents and we are not trained on this thing but the police have been trained by our resources. We want to see a stop to this kind of nasty situation. We want a complete stop”.

He added, “If the police officers IGP has brought to our areas are not professional enough, then we demand an immediate removal of their services”.

The residents are also demanding an investigation into the actions of the police.

Ato Forson celebrates Christmas holidays with Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam constituents

UK-based Nigerian woman fired few hours after posting her job on social media