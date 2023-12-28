The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with Joy Prime has announced a sing-a-thon after-party in celebration of Afua Asantewaa’s World Record attempt.

The party will be hosted by the host of Hot Picks on Joy Prime, Merqury Quaye, and radio personality, Lexis Bill.

The after-party promises an electrifying atmosphere with top-notch entertainment, celebrity appearances, and surprises that will keep the rhythm going long into the night.

Top artistes including Samini, Adina, Kofi Mole, and Ras Kuuku have been billed to perform, celebrity appearances, and surprises that will keep the rhythm going long into the night.

The show, which will be staged at Akwaaba Village is free for all and will be broadcast on Joy Prime as well as on its social media handles.

Afua Asantewaa began her longest singing marathon journey on the dawn of December 24, and she is on her fifth day. She is hoping to break the current record of 105 hours.