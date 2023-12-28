Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed deep sorrow upon learning about the demise of Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost from 1998 to 2008.

In a Facebook post, the NPP flagbearer emphasized the profound impact that Dr. Michael Ntumy had on humanity, deserving the esteemed title of “God’s Chosen General.”

The Vice President acknowledged the selflessness demonstrated by Dr. Ntumy during his leadership tenure within the Church of Pentecost.

Together with his wife, Samira Bawumia, Dr. Bawumia extended heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of Dr. Ntumy and the entire Church of Pentecost community.

“I have received with sadness the news of the passing of Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, Chairman of the Church of Pentecost 1998-2008.

Apostle Dr. Michael Ntumy impacted humanity and deserved the accolade ‘God’s Chosen General. My wife, Samira Bawumia, and I extend our sincere condolences to the immediate family and the Church of Pentecost. May the soul of this selfless man rest in the bosom of the Lord” he said.

