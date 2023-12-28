A renowned actress, film producer, and philanthropist, Habiba Sinare, has joined celebrities rallying behind Afua Asantewaa as she aims to set a new record for the longest individual singing marathon.

In a recent Instagram video shared by Mari Gyata, Habiba Sinare is seen providing nourishment to supporters gathered to witness Afua Asantewaa’s remarkable feat.

The video, garnering numerous views and reactions, has resonated with many netizens, showcasing the heartfelt impact of Habiba Sinare’s act of kindness.

Throughout this challenging endeavor, Habiba Sinare has actively stood in solidarity with Afua Asantewaa, maintaining a consistent presence at the Akwaaba Village, venue for the event.

Taking her support to the next level, the philanthropic actress provided food and need to all those present to support and encourage Afua.

In a recent Instagram post, Habiba Sinare expressed, “The fantastic supporters standing and singing along with @afuaasantewaasingathon for hours definitely needed some water. Alhamdulillah, We are three days gone … ENERGYYYYY!! AFUA is such a strong woman. We are so proud of you girl. Fellow Ghanaians, @guinnessworldrecords need to be tagged at least a thousand times a day. Letsss goooo.”

