The National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate for South Tongu, Maxwell Lukutor, says he is expecting the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to step down from his position.

According to Mr. Lukutor, the President’s claim that Mr. Ofori-Atta would be removed from office after the IMF deal was a blatant lie.

“So the promise the President made was one of their usual lies. They would just come and throw dust in our eyes and that’s it.”

Speaking on the AM Show, Mr. Lukutor insisted that the Finance Minister is not performing well in his role, hence the need for him to resign.

“He claims he is not taking salary and I don’t know why he wants to hold on. Is it only because of the kickbacks he gets from his company? What other reason will make him to stay and not want to resign? So I am asking, what is the other reason that is making him not resign?”

In addition, Maxwell Lukutor spoke about the 24 hour economy which he described as a “thought- through policy.”

He stressed that many companies in the country require support from the government in order to expand their production capacity.

“For me, it is good that these things are coming to the fore, of course there are going to be challenges any day and anytime. The challenges we are facing now, we have never faced in the history of Ghana but we are enduring.”

“It all depends on the driver we bring on board and that is why most people think Bawumia is not fit to even be considered in the first place as a presidential candidate for the NPP or the president of Ghana because he was the one who started all these policies and the economic policies that we think they are coming to implement when retained.”